Raiders OL Brandon Parker will miss another season because of injury

Las Vegas Raiders backup left tackle and former starter Brandon Parker will miss his second season in a row after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. No reason was given for why Parker was given that designation. A triceps injury cost him all of the 2022 season. The Raiders re-signed Parker in March. Parker was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft out of North Carolina A&T and went on to start 32 games and play in 54 over the next four seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.