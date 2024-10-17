Raiders’ new minority owner Tom Brady greeted by Mark Davis, employees at team facility

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Tom Brady opened his tenure as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. Raiders majority owner Mark Davis sat on a bench outside the team facility on Wednesday looking chipper for a guy whose team is seemingly reeling after a 2-4 start to the season, one day after the franchise traded away Davante Adams, one of the league’s best receivers. Davis was anxiously awaiting Brady’s arrival, as was a small gathering of employees just inside the main lobby of the facility. Using a cordless microphone to share a few words, Brady’s presence seemed to provide a breath of fresh air.

