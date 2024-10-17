Raiders’ new minority owner Tom Brady greeted by Mark Davis, employees at team facility

By W.G. RAMIREZ The Associated Press
Fox Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Patterson]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Tom Brady opened his tenure as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. Raiders majority owner Mark Davis sat on a bench outside the team facility on Wednesday looking chipper for a guy whose team is seemingly reeling after a 2-4 start to the season, one day after the franchise traded away Davante Adams, one of the league’s best receivers. Davis was anxiously awaiting Brady’s arrival, as was a small gathering of employees just inside the main lobby of the facility. Using a cordless microphone to share a few words, Brady’s presence seemed to provide a breath of fresh air.

