Raiders need to improve run defense as they prepare for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The hints were there in preseason games that the Raiders might struggle to defend the run. Coach Antonio Pierce let his feelings be known that it had to be cleaned up. He’s still not satisfied and for good reason. Las Vegas had a legitimate chance to open the season with a road victory over their AFC West rival Chargers. But its second-half defense against the run was a key reason the Raiders left Los Angeles with a 22-10 loss. The Chargers rushed for 150 of their 176 yards after halftime.

