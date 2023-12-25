Raiders missing star RB Josh Jacobs because of quad injury for game against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a quad injury that had caused the two-time Pro Bowl running back to miss their previous week’s game against the Chargers. Jacobs did not look comfortable going through pregame warmups at Arrowhead Stadium before being ruled out. The Raiders did have pass rusher Maxx Crosby available to face Patrick Mahomes and the division-leading Chiefs. He missed two days of practice early in the week because of a knee injury but practiced on a limited basis Saturday. The Chiefs welcomed back Isiah Pacheco, their top rusher, after he missed the previous two games following a “clean up” procedure on his shoulder.

