Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is removed from the PUP list

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller has been removed from the physically unable to perform list. He is recovering from shoulder surgery. The return of Miller and left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson means the Raiders are closer to having their starting offensive line together. Powers-Johnson was taken off the PUP list last week. Miller has started 90 games since being taken in the first round 2018 draft out of UCLA and has become the Raiders’ top offensive lineman.

