Raiders interview 2 candidates for open GM position

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders interim general manager Champ Kelly speaks with reporters during a news conference, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. When Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Halloween night, he also made some history by naming Antonio Pierce as the interim coach and Champ Kelly as the acting GM. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, FILE)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Marcus]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown and Denver Broncos executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine Van Calligan have interviewed for the Las Vegas Raiders’ general manager position. Champ Kelly is the Raiders’ interim general manager and is considered a strong candidate for the job. The Panthers also have requested to interview him for their GM vacancy. Las Vegas has made hiring the general manager the immediate priority. That’s an indication that person will be part of the process of selecting the Raiders’ next coach.

