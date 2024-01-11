Raiders interview 2 candidates for open GM position

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown and Denver Broncos executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine Van Calligan have interviewed for the Las Vegas Raiders’ general manager position. Champ Kelly is the Raiders’ interim general manager and is considered a strong candidate for the job. The Panthers also have requested to interview him for their GM vacancy. Las Vegas has made hiring the general manager the immediate priority. That’s an indication that person will be part of the process of selecting the Raiders’ next coach.

