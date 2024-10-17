Raiders insist Davante Adams was never a distraction, ready to move forward with focus on Rams

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Davante Adams was never a distraction, and his absence does not equate to a rebuild. That was the message from the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, one day after the six-time Pro Bowl receiver was traded to the New York Jets. The Raiders (2-4) have suffered ugly losses in Denver and at home to Pittsburgh. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby said while he wishes Adams the best, he’s focused on Sunday’s game in Inglewood against the Los Angeles Rams (1-4), a team coming off its bye week and just as desperate the find the win column.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.