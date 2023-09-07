Raiders hope newcomers help their defense make much-needed improvement

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders’ depth chart for Sunday’s season opener at the Denver Broncos reflects the multiple changes to the defense. Linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Marcus Epps are newcomers listed as starters. Tyree Wilson was drafted seventh overall this year and could start depending on whether Chandler Jones plays. Cornerback Jakorian Bennett is listed on the second team but has been with the starters in practice when Las Vegas has operated out of the nickel defense.

