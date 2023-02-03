Raiders hire former Commanders OC Scott Turner

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner is joining the Las Vegas Raiders’ staff. He likely will help oversee the passing game. Turner was the Commanders’ offensive coordinator the past three seasons. He was fired Jan. 10. Washington ranked 20th in total offense, 21st in passing and 24th in scoring this season. Joining the Raiders represents a little bit of a homecoming for Turner. He was a backup quarterback at UNLV in 2003 and 2004.

