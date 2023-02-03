Raiders hire former Commanders OC Scott Turner

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE -Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner arrives for practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. The Washington Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2022 because the team had not announced the move.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner is joining the Las Vegas Raiders’ staff. He likely will help oversee the passing game. Turner was the Commanders’ offensive coordinator the past three seasons. He was fired Jan. 10. Washington ranked 20th in total offense, 21st in passing and 24th in scoring this season. Joining the Raiders represents a little bit of a homecoming for Turner. He was a backup quarterback at UNLV in 2003 and 2004.

