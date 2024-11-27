Raiders head to Kansas City trying to replicate Christmas Day upset, this time on Black Friday

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after the catch as Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

The Raiders are headed back to Arrowhead Stadium on Friday in hopes of replicating the upset they pulled on Christmas Day last season. It won’t be easy with Las Vegas starting Aidan O’Connell, who is eligible to come off the injured list this week. The Raiders lost Gardner Minshew to a broken collarbone in last week’s loss to Denver, their seventh consecutive defeat after a 2-2 start. Kansas City improved to 10-1 by bouncing back from its first loss with a last-second win in Carolina.

