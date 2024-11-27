Raiders head to Kansas City trying to replicate Christmas Day upset, this time on Black Friday

The Raiders are headed back to Arrowhead Stadium on Friday in hopes of replicating the upset they pulled on Christmas Day last season. It won’t be easy with Las Vegas starting Aidan O’Connell, who is eligible to come off the injured list this week. The Raiders lost Gardner Minshew to a broken collarbone in last week’s loss to Denver, their seventh consecutive defeat after a 2-2 start. Kansas City improved to 10-1 by bouncing back from its first loss with a last-second win in Carolina.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.