Raiders head into bye with 3 new coaches and plenty to think about before their season resumes

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Anybody can be replaced. That was the message defensive back Nate Hobbs felt was sent when former assistants Luke Getsy, James Cregg and Rich Scangarello were relieved of their duties after the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 41-24 last Sunday. The Raiders head into their bye week mired in a five-game losing skid and with plenty to fix under first-year coach Antonio Pierce. Norv Turner was added to the coaching staff as a senior advisor. Scott Turner is the interim offensive coordinator and Joe Philbin the interim offensive line coach.

