Raiders have to decide if O’Connell has done enough to become the No. 2 QB

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have to decide if Aidan O’Connell has done enough to become the second-string quarterback. He has been competing with Brian Hoyer for that spot. The Raiders will decide whether to keep two or three quarterbacks when they reduce their roster on Tuesday. O’Connell helped lead the Raiders to a 2-1 record in the preseason. He was drafted in the fourth round this year out of Purdue. O’Connell is known for his accuracy, which he has shown this preseason.

