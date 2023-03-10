Raiders have needs at QB, offensive line, defense

The Las Vegas Raiders will have plenty of decisions to make as free agency opens next week. Quarterback is a good place to start after the Raiders parted ways with Derek Carr. Las Vegas owns the seventh pick in the draft and could go there for its next QB. The Raiders also have needs throughout their defense and on the offensive line. How much they commit financially to a quarterback will determine how much the Raiders can adequately address the rest of the roster.

