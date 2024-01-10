Raiders have foundation in place for an outstanding defense with or without a new coordinator

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce might have to search for a defensive coordinator if he becomes the full-time coach. The AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers have requested to interview Las Vegas coordinator Patrick Graham for their vacant head coaching job, according to NFL Network. Graham oversaw a Raiders defense that went from 26th in points allowed in 2022 to ninth this season. Most key defensive players are under contract for next season. Tackle Adam Butler and cornerback Amik Robertson are two notable exceptions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.