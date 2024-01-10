Raiders have foundation in place for an outstanding defense with or without a new coordinator

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) scrambles as Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gives chase during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce might have to search for a defensive coordinator if he becomes the full-time coach. The AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers have requested to interview Las Vegas coordinator Patrick Graham for their vacant head coaching job, according to NFL Network. Graham oversaw a Raiders defense that went from 26th in points allowed in 2022 to ninth this season. Most key defensive players are under contract for next season. Tackle Adam Butler and cornerback Amik Robertson are two notable exceptions.

