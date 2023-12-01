Raiders have 5 weeks to answer major questions after coming up short against tough opponents

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders had chances to win two weeks ago at Miami and Sunday against Kansas City. But Las Vegas isn’t getting it done against the NFL’s top teams. The Raiders are 5-7 and they have extra time to think about the ways they came up short since they have a bye this week. They next host Minnesota on Dec. 10. Although a playoff run appears likely, Las Vegas has plenty to play for. Players will be trying to secure jobs beyond this season and interim coach Antonio Pierce has a chance to show owner Mark Davis he deserves a look at getting the job full-time.

