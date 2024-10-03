Raiders going for their 9th consecutive win over the AFC West rival Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t lost to the Denver Broncos since the franchise left Oakland following the 2019 season. The Raiders are seeking their ninth consecutive win in the series when the AFC West rivals play Sunday in Denver. The Broncos’ most recent win against the Raiders came on Dec. 29, 2019, in what was the Raiders’ last game before moving to Las Vegas. This game features two new quarterbacks with the Raiders’ Gardner Minshew and Broncos rookie Bo Nix.

