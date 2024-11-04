Raiders fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and 2 other offensive coaches

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The slumping Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as part of an offensive coaching staff shakeup Sunday night, less than a year after Las Vegas hired him.

Quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach James Cregg also were let go. Both also were on the job less than a year.

The moves come on the same day the Raiders lost 41-24 at Cincinnati, their fifth defeat in a row to fall to 2-7.

Coach Antonio Pierce’s decision-making also has come under scrutiny after what had been a feel-good story for Raiders fans after he went 5-4 as the interim coach to end last season. By making these moves, there will be increased focus on what Pierce does moving forward to get the Raiders going in the right direction.

He will meet with the media on a virtual call Monday morning and likely will be asked who will fill the now vacant jobs.

Pierce had touted the hiring of Getsy, who came to Las Vegas with major question marks about being fired by the Bears after last season, largely for his handling of quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago opted to not only dismiss Getsy but trade Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Getsy in charge, the Raiders have ranked near the bottom of the NFL in several offensive categories. They average just 18.7 points and 280.2 yards per game.

Expectations were low entering the season because the Raiders’ quarterbacks were journeyman Gardner Minshew and second-year pro Aidan O’Connell, who was steady but far from spectacular over the final half of last season. The Raiders have since signed Desmond Ridder, who flamed out in Atlanta and was on Arizona’s practice squad.

Plus, there was the trade drama surrounding wide receiver Davante Adams, who eventually was shipped to the New York Jets.

Regardless, Getsy did himself few favors with often conservative play-calling that came under increasing scrutiny each week as the losses the piled up. He showed little ability to make in-game adjustments.

The Raiders scored opening-drive touchdowns in four their past five games and four on the other 50 series combined.

Midseason changes are not new for the Raiders, who will be changing head coaches or coordinators in the middle of the year for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was fired late in the 2020 season, coach Jon Gruden was replaced five games into 2021 over the release of his offensive emails, and coach Josh McDaniels was fired after eight games last season. Now Getsy is gone.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

