Raiders expected to sign ex-Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders expect to sign former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million, pending a physical, a person with knowledge of the contract said Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract was not finalized. Gallup would join a Las Vegas receiving group that includes Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers with either Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew throwing him the ball. The Raiders had an open spot after releasing Hunter Renfrow and not drafting anyone at that position.

