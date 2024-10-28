Raiders endure worst offensive day of the season in 27-20 home loss to defending champs

By W.G. RAMIREZ The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce insists physicality is stitched into the fabric of his football team. Sunday the fabric appeared to get snagged, again. The Kansas City Chiefs (7-0) muscled their way to a 27-20 road win to stay unbeaten, while the listless Raiders (2-6) had their worst offensive day of the season while losing their fourth straight game.

