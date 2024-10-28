Raiders endure worst offensive day of the season in 27-20 home loss to defending champs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce insists physicality is stitched into the fabric of his football team. Sunday the fabric appeared to get snagged, again. The Kansas City Chiefs (7-0) muscled their way to a 27-20 road win to stay unbeaten, while the listless Raiders (2-6) had their worst offensive day of the season while losing their fourth straight game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.