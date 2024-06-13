Raiders end minicamp with questions at quarterback, offensive line and cornerback

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders ended minicamp after Thursday’s final practice was scheduled. They face significant questions at quarterback, offensive line and cornerback. Those questions will be addressed when the Raiders open training camp July 23 in Costa Mesa, California. Expectations are modest at best for the Raiders next season. But there was a big buy-in with players with many remaining in Las Vegas to work out. They will try to improve on the team’s 8-9 record from last season.

