Raiders don’t overreach, emphasize improving defense

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — There was no Clelin Ferrell or Damon Arnette or Alex Leatherwood going much higher than projected in the NFL draft. It was a sure indication the Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock era genuinely is over for the Las Vegas Raiders. The new regime with coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler didn’t massively overreach and picked their spots when to be patient and when to trade up. Whether their efforts these past three days will help the Raiders improve on their 6-11 record from last season is unknown.

