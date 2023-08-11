Raiders defense forces multiple interceptions from Purdy, other 49ers QBs

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders intercepted multiple passes the past two days, including newcomers Robert Spillane and Marcus Peters. Spillane picked off two passes Friday. Peters had an interception each day. San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy was intercepted three times Friday. Backups Trey Lance and Sam Darnold didn’t shine, either. The season will be the ultimate determinator if whether Las Vegas’ defense has improved and by how much. Two practice days in August won’t be remembered if the Raiders again finish near the bottom of the rankings.

