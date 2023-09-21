Raiders’ Crosby is facing even more attention from opposing offenses with Chandler Jones out

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Almost lost in the Chandler Jones situation is the effect his absence has had on the Raiders defensive line. Las Vegas has used a tackle in Jerry Tillery, an undersized Malcolm Koonce and not-yet-ready rookie Tyree Wilson. Opponents have been able to pay even more attention than usual to Maxx Crosby on the other end. That has mostly neutralized one of the NFL’s top pass rushers. Crosby facing double teams isn’t new. He often did so last season and still found a way to account for nearly half of Las Vegas’ 27 sacks.

