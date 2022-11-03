Raiders coming off shutout, Jags coming out of 0-for-October

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their worst game in years. The Jacksonville Jaguars just went 0-for-October. One of them should feel much better about themselves Sunday when the Raiders try to win their first road game of the season and the Jaguars look to end a five-game skid. The game features two of the league’s top running backs: Josh Jacobs of the Raiders and Travis Etienne of the Jaguars. The key matchup, though, will be Raiders star receiver Davante Adams versus Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell. Adams had just one catch for 3 yards last week.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17), left, and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) fist bump during the NFL football game between Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1), and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrate after touchdown during the NFL football game between Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth