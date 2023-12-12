Raiders’ coach, GM and president are Black — a first for the NFL. They embrace the responsibility

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Halloween night. Davis then made history by naming Antonio Pierce as the interim coach and Champ Kelly as the acting GM. Those actions made the Raiders the first NFL team in which Black people occupied the three key leadership positions of head coach, GM and president. Team president Sandra Douglass Morgan is one of the few women in authority in the league. Kelly notes that the Raiders have long been a leader in diversity in the NFL.

