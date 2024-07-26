Raiders coach Antonio Pierce says video of Kermit doll wearing Mahomes jersey has been addressed

Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Friday that the team has addressed a video in which rookie safety Trey Taylor was seen playing with a Kermit the Frog doll wearing a Patrick Mahomes jersey, an apparent jab at the Chiefs QB. But the coach didn’t elaborate how. A Raiders fans attending the team’s training camp in Costa Mesa, California, reportedly brought the doll. Taylor is seen on the video laughing with other players while placing the puppet on his right hand. The Kermit doll likely is a reference to the sound of Mahomes’ voice.

