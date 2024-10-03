Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hit with show-cause penalty for violations while at Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has been hit with an eight-year show-cause order by the NCAA for violations during his time as an assistant coach at Arizona State. Former Arizona State staffer Anthony Garnett also incurred a five-year show-cause penalty, according to a statement released by the NCAA. The penalties primarily stem from impermissible contact with 35 recruits during the roughly one-year COVID-19 dead period, including tryouts, football facility tours and entertainment over a span of 15 weekends. The NCAA said Pierce, several members of the football staff and a booster arranged the visits. The NCAA called Pierce the ringleader in orchestrating the recruiting violations.

