Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hasn’t ruled out Maxx Crosby for Broncos game

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hasn’t ruled out defensive end Maxx Crosby for Sunday’s game at Denver. He missed his first career game in last Sunday’s 20-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns because of a high-ankle sprain. Crosby went through a limited practice Friday. There is an increasing chance running back Alexander Mattison will start against the Broncos. Usual starter Zamir White isn’t expected to play because of a groin injury.

