Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hasn’t ruled out Maxx Crosby for Broncos game

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) chases after Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hasn’t ruled out defensive end Maxx Crosby for Sunday’s game at Denver. He missed his first career game in last Sunday’s 20-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns because of a high-ankle sprain. Crosby went through a limited practice Friday. There is an increasing chance running back Alexander Mattison will start against the Broncos. Usual starter Zamir White isn’t expected to play because of a groin injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.