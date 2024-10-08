Raiders’ Christian Wilkins heading to IR after foot surgery, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is heading to injured reserve after undergoing surgery for a broken foot and will be out indefinitely. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. Wilkins was hurt in Sunday’s 34-18 loss at Denver. He suffered a Jones fracture — breaking the bone that connects the pinkie toe to the base of the foot. Going on IR means Wilkins must miss at least the next four games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.