Raiders bring training camp back to Southern California, where they maintain a strong fan base

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders open training camp Wednesday in Costa Mesa, California. They maintain a strong fan base in Southern California. The Raiders played in Los Angeles from 1982-94. But fans aren’t allowed to attend training camp. The Rams and Chargers claim the Los Angeles area as their marketing zone. This is Antonio Pierce’s first camp as the Raiders’ head coach. He said being away from the Las Vegas area allows the team to focus on football.

