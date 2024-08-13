Raiders bring back reserve quarterback Nathan Peterman

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed backup free-agent quarterback Nathan Peterman. He rejoins an organization in which he was on the roster for three seasons. Peterman played for the Raiders from 2018-21. He likely would be the backup to Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew. They are competing for the starting job. O’Connell and Minshew each played a quarter in Saturday’s preseason game at Minnesota and led the Raiders to a 20-7 halftime lead. But backups Anthony Brown Jr. and Carter Bradley were ineffective as the Vikings rallied to win 24-23.

