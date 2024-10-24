Raiders begrudgingly use Week 8 opponent and AFC West rival Chiefs as the standard they need to meet

By MARK ANDERS0N The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew jogs off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are the standard the Las Vegas Raiders are trying to reach. Their AFC West rivals have provided a roadmap for Las Vegas and other teams hoping to get into the orbit of a franchise that has appeared in four of the past five Super Bowls and won three of them. The Chiefs enter Sunday’s game at Las Vegas at 6-0 and on a 12-game winning streak. Their last defeat occurring at home last Christmas to the Raiders. The Raiders head into the rematch on a three-game losing streak and with a 2-5 record.

