Raiders begrudgingly use Week 8 opponent and AFC West rival Chiefs as the standard they need to meet

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are the standard the Las Vegas Raiders are trying to reach. Their AFC West rivals have provided a roadmap for Las Vegas and other teams hoping to get into the orbit of a franchise that has appeared in four of the past five Super Bowls and won three of them. The Chiefs enter Sunday’s game at Las Vegas at 6-0 and on a 12-game winning streak. Their last defeat occurring at home last Christmas to the Raiders. The Raiders head into the rematch on a three-game losing streak and with a 2-5 record.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.