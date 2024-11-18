Raiders allow points on 6 of 7 drives and lose 6th straight game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders continued their losing skid Sunday as the Miami Dolphins scored on six of their seven drives and won 34-19. The Raiders dropped their sixth straight. Coming off a bye week in which coach Antonio Pierce fired three offensive assistants, including coordinator Luke Getsy, was not sufficient to stop the skid. Gardner Minshew completed 30 of 43 for 282 yards and two touchdowns and tight end Brock Bowers continued his standout rookie season with 13 catches for 126 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.