Raiders agree to deals with QB Gardner Minshew and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders were busy on the first day NFL teams were allowed to negotiate with free agents. They agreed to contracts Monday with quarterback Gardner Minshew and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Minshew agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal with $15 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contracts can’t be signed until Wednesday when the new league year begins. Wilkins has agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract with the Raiders. Agent David Mulugheta says $84.75 million of that will be guaranteed.

