Rahm struggles in 2nd round of Spanish Open but makes the cut by one shot. Pavon stays in front

MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm had a day to forget in the second round of the Spanish Open. Rahm made the cut by just one shot after a round of 1-over 72 that left him in a tie for 45th and eight shots behind leader Matthieu Pavon. It gives him a difficult task this weekend as he aims to surpass Seve Ballesteros by winning a fourth title at the home tournament. Pavon was runner-up to Rahm last year in Madrid. Wil Besseling and Shubhankar Sharma were one shot back in a tie for second at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

