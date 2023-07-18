Rahm sees no need for PGA Tour players to be compensated after deal with Saudis over LIV Golf

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Jon Rahm will take the PGA Tour money for staying loyal if they give it to him but doesn’t really think he deserves it. Rahm says the players who stuck with the PGA Tour don’t have to be compensated financially for not joining LIV Golf. Rahm says he “wasn’t forced into anything” but is “not going to say no” if the tour offers the compensation. Rahm won the first major of the year at the Masters and is looking to capture the last one as well to become the first Spaniard to win the Open since Seve Ballesteros more than three decades ago.

