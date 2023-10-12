Rahm opens with 4-under 67 to sit 4 shots behind leader Pavon after 1st round of Spanish Open

MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm is off to a solid start in his attempt to surpass Seve Ballesteros by winning a fourth Spanish Open title. He shot 4-under 67 to sit four shots off the lead after Thursday’s first round. Matthieu Pavon was at the top of the leaderboard after a 63 at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Wil Besseling was one shot back in second place. Rahm matched Ballesteros’ three Spanish Open titles by winning in Madrid last year. He is playing his first tournament since helping Europe win the Ryder Cup two weeks ago.

