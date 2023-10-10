Rahm looks to surpass Ballesteros at Spanish Open with ‘batteries charged’ again after Ryder Cup

MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm is back home to try to surpass idol Seve Ballesteros with a fourth Spanish Open title. He says he arrives with his “batteries charged” again after an exhausting Ryder Cup week. Rahm matched Ballesteros’ three titles by winning in Madrid last year and is the favorite again this week following a successful but emotionally grueling appearance at the Ryder Cup. Rahm will be making his fifth appearance in Madrid. He won the tournament in 2018, 2019 and 2022. Ballesteros won the last of his 50 titles on the European tour at the Spanish Open in 1995.

