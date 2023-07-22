Rahm back in contention after Royal Liverpool course record 63 at British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The hug Jon Rahm gave his parents after finishing his round at the British Open on Saturday felt a lot better than the one gave he gave them a day earlier. He struggled just to make the cut on Friday. This time he shot the lowest round ever at Royal Liverpool at the Open to put himself back in contention to win the claret jug. Rahm shot an 8-under 63 that was his best ever round in any major. He says “today it wasn’t a consolation hug” with his family.

