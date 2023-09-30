Rahkeem Smith has receiving, kickoff return and punt return TDs in 48-10 Delaware State win

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Rahkeem Smith returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns and hauled in a 12-yard pass for a score as Delaware State rolled past Division III-member Virginia Lynchburg 48-10 in a battle of winless teams. Romell Harris-Freeman’s 22-yard interception return for the Hornets tied the game at 7. Smith went 88 yards on a kickoff to put Delaware State ahead for good after the Dragons’ Avery Burch kicked a field goal for a 10-7 lead. The Hornets took control with a 24-point third quarter, highlighted by Smith’s 12-yard reception from Marqui Adams and his 60-yard punt return. Smith had four catches for 67 yards, two kickoff returns for 121 and the punt return.

