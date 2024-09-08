Rahjai Harris runs for 132 yards, 2 TDs as ECU beats Old Dominion 20-14

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Rahjai Harris ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, Andrew Conrad kicked two field goals and ECU beat Old Dominion 20-14. Harris, on third-and-13, took a hand off and ran off left tackle, eluding a would-be tackler near midfield and racing the rest of the way untouched for a 63-yard touchdown on East Carolina’s first possession of the second half. Jake Garcia hit Chase Sowell for the 2-point conversion to make it 14-7 with 10:42 left in the third quarter. ECU’s Julien Davis recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and, after the Pirates went three-and-out, Conrad converted from 33-yards out to make it 17-7 about a minute later. Grant Wilson completed 18 of 32 passes for 182 yards with a touchdown for Old Dominion (0-2).

