Raheim Sanders scores 3 TDs as South Carolina beats No. 24 Vanderbilt 28-7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Raheim Sanders ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns and scored a 43-yard TD catch as South Carolina thumped No. 24 Vanderbilt 28-7 for the Gamecocks’ second straight win over a Top 25 team. The Gamecocks (6-3, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) followed up their rout of then-No. 10 Texas A&M by going on the road and dominating Vanderbilt (6-4, 3-3). They outgained Vandy 452-274. Sellers threw for 238 yards and two TDs. He gave the Gamecocks a 7-0 halftime with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Simon. Pavia threw for 166 yards and added 65 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

