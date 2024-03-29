Raheem Mostert and Dolphins agree to new contract that keeps him in Miami through 2025

Raheem Mostert agreed to a contract extension with the Dolphins that will keep the running back in Miami through the 2025 season, his agent, Brett Tessler, announced Friday. Mostert, 31, is coming off the best season of his nine-year NFL career, making his first Pro Bowl after rushing for a career-high 1,012 yards with a Dolphins franchise record 21 total touchdowns. Mostert became the Dolphins’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Jay Ajayi had 1,272 in 2016. He’s also the first player to rush for 1,000 yards in his 30s since Adrian Peterson ran for 1,042 with Washington in 2018 at age 33.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.