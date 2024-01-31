Raheem Morris adds two new members to Falcons coaching staff, keeps seven others

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris has added two new members to his staff, while keeping seven members of the previous staff. Morris appointed Jay Rodgers as defensive line coach and Steve Scarnecchia as chief of staff for coaching operations. The Falcons are keeping run game coordinator and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates, assistant head coach for defense Jerry Gray, senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable, running back coach Michael Pitre, director of coaching operations Sarah Hogan and coaching operations assistant Donavan Ellison.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.