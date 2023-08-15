Rahal Letterman Lanigan parts with Jack Harvey, puts Conor Daly in No. 30 car

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing parted with driver Jack Harvey on Tuesday and will put Conor Daly in its No. 30 car when the IndyCar Series resumes its season Aug. 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis. The team has not announced a driver for the final two races at Portland on Sept. 3 and Laguna Seca the following weekend. Harvey joined RLL last season but has never finished better than 10th in any race. Daly began the season in a full-time ride for Ed Carpenter Racing, finishing eighth in the Indianapolis 500. Those two sides parted after the Detroit race, and Daly has since made three starts in place of the injured Helio Castroneves at Meyer Shank Racing.

