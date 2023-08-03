Ragans gets 1st win with KC, pitches Royals past Mets 4-0 for team’s 5th straight win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cole Ragans pitched out of trouble for six spotless innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Mets 4-0 on Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive victory, extending their longest winning streak in more than two years.

Michael Massey hit a two-run double off rookie Kodai Senga in the first. Drew Waters homered late and threw out a runner at the plate from right field.

Called up from the minors earlier in the day, Ragans (3-3) struck out eight in his first win with the Royals. The left-hander allowed seven hits and walked one in his second start for Kansas City since being acquired June 30 from Texas.

Maikel Garcia had three singles as Kansas City extended its best winning streak since taking six straight games in July 2021.

The Royals ripped Senga for six hits over the first two innings, building a 3-0 lead. Senga (7-6) worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on a career-high 11 hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Massey’s two-out, two-run double into the right-field corner opened the scoring. Kansas City added another run in the second on three consecutive singles, capped by Bobby Witt Jr.’s RBI single to left.

Waters threw out Mark Vientos at the plate in the sixth to preserve the shutout, then added a solo homer in the eighth.

Angel Zerpa and Taylor Clarke allowed two hits over the final three innings, completing the Royals’ fifth shutout and first since June 20.

Jeff McNeil, who had three hits, grounded out with the bases loaded to end it.

New York went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 overall while getting blanked for the 10th time this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets RF Starling Marte (migraines) is likely to be reinstated from the injured list before the club plays in Baltimore this weekend. “We could have activated him today and probably not started him,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We need players who are able to play. He’s almost there. We feel like he’s going to be a player in Baltimore.”

TRANSACTIONS

Mets: Activated RHP Phil Bickford and selected the contract of SS Jonathan Araúz from Triple-A Syracuse. C Michael Pérez was optioned to Syracuse.

Royals: Activated LHP Tucker Davidson and recalled Ragans from Triple-A Omaha. RHPs Jackson Kowar and James McArthur were optioned to Omaha.

UP NEXT

The Mets had not announced a starter for Thursday’s series finale. RHP Brady Singer (6-8, 5.46 ERA) will pitch for the Royals.

