Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic lead Rapids to 2-1 victory over Timbers

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Rafael Navarro scored a second-half goal, Djordje Mihailovic had two assists and the Colorado Rapids defeated the Portland Timbers 2-1. Colorado (14-9-5) took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute on a goal by Jonathan Lewis. Mihailovic notched an assist on Lewis’ third netter of the season. David Ayala used an assist from defender Miguel Araujo off a corner kick to score his first goal this season, pulling Portland (11-10-7) even in the 24th minute. Araujo’s helper was the second of his career with both coming this season. The Rapids regained the lead in the 71st minute when Navarro headed in a cross from Mihailovic off a set piece. It was the 14th goal for Navarro this season and the 12th assist for Mihailovic.

