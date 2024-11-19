Rafael Nadal’s last match is a loss to van de Zandschulp as Spain fails to advance in Davis Cup

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s last match as a professional was a 6-4, 6-4 loss to No. 80 Botic van de Zandschulp in the Davis Cup as Spain was eliminated by the Netherlands. Spain lost 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the team event that marked the last tournament for Nadal after more than 20 years on tour and 22 Grand Slam titles. Carlos Alcaraz had extended Nadal’s career for a little longer by defeating No. 40 Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (0), 6-3 in the second singles match but Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers ended losing the decisive doubles 7-6 (4) 7-6 (3) to van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof.

