Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Rafael Nadal withdrew from next week’s Laver Cup in Berlin, leaving it unclear when the Spanish great will play again. The Laver Cup — the tournament where Roger Federer retired in 2022 after teaming up with Nadal in doubles — would have been Nadal’s first event since the Paris Olympics and potentially one of his last ever. The 38-year-old Nadal didn’t address his current fitness after a spate of injuries in recent years, or when he might play again.

