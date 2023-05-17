Rafael Nadal to hold news conference amid reports out of Spain that he will miss French Open

MANACOR, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal will hold a news conference Thursday amid media reports that he is going to miss the French Open for the first time since he won the first of his record 14 titles there in his debut in 2005. Nadal has been sidelined by an injured left hip flexor since January, when he lost in the second round of the Australian Open. Several sports outlets based in Spain said Wednesday that Nadal would not be competing at Roland Garros, the clay-court Grand Slam tournament where main-draw play begins May 28. None of the reports cited a specific source.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.